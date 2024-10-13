Clarius Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.99%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

