Clarius Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,163,000 after buying an additional 1,121,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

