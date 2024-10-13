Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 194,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,719.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,258. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

