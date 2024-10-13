Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $148.67 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $159.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

