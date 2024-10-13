Clarius Group LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

