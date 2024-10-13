Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.