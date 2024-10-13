Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.