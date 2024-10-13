Clarius Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Veralto by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

