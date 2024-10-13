Clarius Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.