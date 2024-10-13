Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,617,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 894,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

