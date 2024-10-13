Clarius Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

