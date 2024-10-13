Clarius Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.22.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $539.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

