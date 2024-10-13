Clarius Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.36 and a 1 year high of $239.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

