Clarius Group LLC Sells 837 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after buying an additional 339,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 326,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.32.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

