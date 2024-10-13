Clarius Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,374,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $145.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

