Clarius Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

