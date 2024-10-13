Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 366.67%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

