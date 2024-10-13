Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.3244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

