Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,873,820.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,929.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $2,117,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,873,820.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $93.47 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -322.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

