Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.11. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,116,118 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 150,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 238,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

