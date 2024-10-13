CNX Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 22,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,947% compared to the average volume of 552 call options.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 533.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.