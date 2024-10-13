Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 8.2 %
Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.28.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
