Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 8.2 %

Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

