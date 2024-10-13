Compass Point Increases Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $26.25

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Compass Point from $24.75 to $26.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

