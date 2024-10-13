Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,978,357.24 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

NASDAQ CSLR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936,483 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the quarter. Complete Solaria accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

