Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.