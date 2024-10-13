Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after buying an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,657,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,942,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,289,000 after acquiring an additional 693,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.