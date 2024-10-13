Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,664. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,956 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

CRNX opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

