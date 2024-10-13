Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned about 0.17% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL opened at $6.26 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

