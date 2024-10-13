Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 31,892 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

