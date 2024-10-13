Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWFree Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $346.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $194.46 and a 1-year high of $347.64.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.