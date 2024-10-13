Cwm LLC Acquires 10,151 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.71% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

