Cwm LLC Acquires 54,613 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 657.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $718,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,817.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $718,594.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,817.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $123,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,353.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,074 shares of company stock worth $9,595,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

