Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in AON by 40.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 12.9% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

