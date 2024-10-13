Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $152.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.