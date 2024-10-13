Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $807.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

