Cwm LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 365,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 566,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

