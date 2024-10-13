Cwm LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

