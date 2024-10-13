Cwm LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $600.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $566.70 and its 200-day moving average is $552.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

