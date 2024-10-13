Cwm LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.83 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.