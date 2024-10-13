Cwm LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

ETN stock opened at $341.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

