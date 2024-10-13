Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.