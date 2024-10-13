Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

