Cwm LLC Sells 1,025,178 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,178 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

