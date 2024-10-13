Cwm LLC Sells 77,455 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,455 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
