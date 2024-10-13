Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $191.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.