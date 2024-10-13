Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $135,630,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Clorox stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

