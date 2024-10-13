Czech National Bank Acquires 3,409 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,804 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of UDR by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 887,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 414.64%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.