Czech National Bank Acquires 6,469 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

