Czech National Bank Acquires 701 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $192.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

