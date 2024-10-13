Czech National Bank Acquires 752 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $162.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $278.23.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $300,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,327,631.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

